A selection of your pictures from across Wales as this week's photographers captured a cycling sensation, stunning sunsets and leaping dolphins.

Image copyright Paul Morgan Image caption Paul Morgan took this picture from the coastal path near his home in St Ishmaels, Pembrokeshire

Image copyright Tim Morris Image caption Lonely lighthouse: Tim Morris took this shot at low tide in Whiteford Point, Gower

Image copyright Ceri Block Image caption What a sunset! Ceri Block took this picture following an evening out in Porthgain, Pembrokeshire

Image copyright Dwayne Jones Image caption Dwayne Jones took this shot of a purple sky over the Prince of Wales Bridge

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Could not leave this one out: Geraint Thomas roared with delight as he crossed the finish line during stage 20 of the Tour de France, effectively securing the title

Image copyright Rupert Jones Image caption A dolphin delights onlookers in the Menai Strait taken by Rupert Jones

Image copyright Matt Vickery Image caption Paddling into the sunset: This idylic scene was taken by Matt Vickery at Llanfairfechan, with Puffin Island and Anglesey in the background

Image copyright Jonathan Demery Image caption A moody sky overlooking Mumbles lighthouse and Bracelet Bay in Swansea taken by Jonathan Demery