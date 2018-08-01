Wales

Your Pictures in Wales: 25 July - 31 July 2018

  • 1 August 2018

A selection of your pictures from across Wales as this week's photographers captured a cycling sensation, stunning sunsets and leaping dolphins.

Paul Morgan took this picture from the coastal path near his home in St Ishmaels, Pembrokeshire Image copyright Paul Morgan
Image caption Lonely lighthouse: Tim Morris took this shot at low tide in Whiteford Point, Gower
Image caption What a sunset! Ceri Block took this picture following an evening out in Porthgain, Pembrokeshire
Image caption Dwayne Jones took this shot of a purple sky over the Prince of Wales Bridge
Image caption Could not leave this one out: Geraint Thomas roared with delight as he crossed the finish line during stage 20 of the Tour de France, effectively securing the title
Image caption A dolphin delights onlookers in the Menai Strait taken by Rupert Jones
Image caption Paddling into the sunset: This idylic scene was taken by Matt Vickery at Llanfairfechan, with Puffin Island and Anglesey in the background
Image caption A moody sky overlooking Mumbles lighthouse and Bracelet Bay in Swansea taken by Jonathan Demery
Image caption A summer evening stroll: Chloe's father took this shot of his daughter exploring the grounds of Tredegar House in Newport

