Image caption Sir Tom is said to be 'recovering well' from his recent illness

Sir Tom Jones plans to return to performing on Friday evening, with his show in York set to go ahead.

But the 78-year-old Welsh singer, said to be recovering well from a bacterial infection, has been forced to cancel a performance at the Down By The Laituri festival in Finland on Wednesday.

On Twitter, he was said to be "extremely sorry and disappointed" not to be fit enough to perform.

Sir Tom however confirmed his concert in York, which follows a race meeting.

He called off four shows last week - three in the UK - after being admitted to hospital and he has also now been forced to withdraw from the Finnish festival in Turku.

The Grammy and Brit award-winning star - a judge on The Voice UK TV show - was forced to pull out of shows at Stansted Park near Portsmouth, Chester Racecourse and Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire, as well as a show in Germany.

He had been advised by doctors to rest and allow appropriate recovery time.