Doctor struck off for fabricating CV

Image caption Dr Kashif Samin lied to get a job as speciality doctor in dermatology at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, the tribunal heard

A doctor has been struck off for fabricating his experience in a job application and online CV.

The Medical Practitioners' Tribunal heard Dr Kashif Samin lied to get a job as a specialist doctor in dermatology at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, in Denbighshire.

He also made up qualifications on his Facebook page and in a Yell.com advert.

The tribunal said he had "demonstrated a persistent lack of insight into the seriousness of his dishonesty and misconduct".

The hearing was told the initial concerns were raised with an investigations officer at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

The tribunal heard Dr Samin had created a CV on the BAYT.com recruitment website in which he stated he had an article entitled "Primary Crohns Disease of the Appendix" published in the Journal of Gastroenterology.

The CV added that he had a Masters degree in Aesthetic Medicine/Dermatology from Queen Mary University, London.

Neither of these were true and he was found to have acted dishonestly.

Fitness to practise 'impaired'

The CV also stated he had 46 years and three months' experience, when he would only have been aged 41.

However, the tribunal found that, given his age and "the absurdity of someone of that age stating they had 46 years' experience", that was likely to be a typo.

Further to this, Dr Samin had placed an advert on the Yell.com website for the company Derma Aesthetics Ltd which stated he was a Fellow of the American Association of Aesthetic Surgeons.

His Facebook page also stated that he had obtained an MSc in Anti-aging, Regenerative Medicine and Medical Aesthetics at Queen Mary University, London; Aesthetics at the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine; and Medical Aesthetics at the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine.

These were all found to be untrue and the tribunal said he had acted dishonestly.

In July 2013, Dr Samin successfully applied for the job of speciality doctor in dermatology at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

In his application he said he had obtained an MSc in Emergency Medicine from Manchester Metropolitan University in 2015, and he also cited the article he had previously claimed to have published in the Journal of Gastroenterology

While the MSc qualification was found to have been included as a mistake - he "intended" to achieve it in 2015 - the journal claim was found to have been included dishonestly.

The tribunal found Dr Samin's fitness to practise was impaired by reason of his misconduct.

Dr Samin has 28 days to appeal from the conclusion of the tribunal, which took place on 2 July.