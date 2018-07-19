Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sergeant Aled Ioan Jones is being investigated by South Wales Police's professional standards department

A police sergeant caught behind the wheel while four times over the legal drink-driving limit is being investigated by his force.

Sergeant Aled Ioan Jones of South Wales Police was stopped in New Quay, Ceredigion, on 19 June.

He pleaded guilty to drinking and driving and was banned from driving for three years.

Mr Jones, who is on long-term sick leave, is now being investigated by the force's professional standards section.

The 45-year-old was stopped by Dyfed-Powys Police on the A486 at Cross Inn, New Quay, while driving a Hyundai iX20.

He was sentenced to 20 weeks, suspended for two years, at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Mr Jones was also sentenced to 250 hours of unpaid work, and banned from driving for three years.

He will also have to pay £85 in costs and a £115 victim surcharge.