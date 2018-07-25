Wales

Your Pictures in Wales: 18 July - 24 July 2018

  • 25 July 2018

A selection of your pictures from across Wales as this week's photographers capture the country in its summer glory.

Tenby's North Beach looking stunning in the summer sun Image copyright Iwan Griffith
Image caption Tenby's North Beach looking stunning in the summer sun

Image copyright Edwina Stoker
Image caption Reflections of Roath Park, Cardiff, captured by Edwina Stoker
Image copyright Mel Garside
Image caption Boats moored on the lake at Llyn Nantlle Uchaf in Snowdonia, by Mel Garside
Image copyright Leon Marshall
Image caption Strumble Head Lighthouse, near Fishguard, shines bright over the sea and purple night sky, courtesy of Leon Marshall
Image copyright Jessica Warner
Image caption Setting sun over the Garw Valley, Blaengarw, taken by Jessica Warner on a visit from Australia
Image copyright Guto Jones
Image caption Ewe got to hand it to sheepdog Zac, he's got these sheep hedge cutting along a country road near Capel Iwan, west Wales, courtesy of Guto Jones
Image copyright David Thomas
Image caption The incredibly tranquil Llangorse Lake in Powys was photographed by David Thomas
Image copyright John Paterson
Image caption John Paterson took this photo of a six-spot burnet moth on Ynys Llanddwyn during a walk at Newborough Beach, Anglesey
Image copyright Win Watson
Image caption Win Watson was in Llandudno when he took this shot overlooking Afon Conwy estuary, Penmaenmawr, and mountains of Snowdonia
Image copyright Nicole Harris
Image caption This sunset looking down towards Port Talbot was captured by Nicole Harris
Image copyright Matthew Leonard
Image caption Overlooking the clouds: Matthew Leonard took this at the top of Snowdon
Image copyright Kele Williams
Image caption Kele Williams from Aberdare took this picture at the summit of Pen-Y-Fan in the Brecon Beacons

