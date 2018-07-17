Welsh unemployment edges down to 4.5%

Image copyright portishead1/Getty Images

Unemployment between March and May of this year was down slightly on the previous three months, according to the latest official statistics.

In Wales, 4.5% are unemployed compared with 4.2% for the UK as a whole.

There were 1,000 fewer unemployed people in Wales compared with last year.

Unemployment for the UK is lower than last year, except in Scotland, the South East of England and the East Midlands where it rose a little.

Only London, the North East of England and the West Midlands have a higher rate of unemployment than Wales.

Wales still has one of the lowest rates of employment. Seventy-four per cent of 16 to 65-year-olds are in work compared with 75.7 % for the UK as a whole.

But the employment figures have improved - there are 12,000 more over-16s in work in Wales compared with the same period last year.

In Wales 22.5% of 16 to 64-year-olds are not working and not able to work. This group are known as economically inactive and include the long-term sick, early retirees, students, and stay-at-home carers and parents.

There are 26,000 fewer people in that category than a year ago.

The economic inactivity rate is higher than the UK average but lower than Northern Ireland, the North East of England and Yorkshire and The Humber.