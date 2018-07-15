Image copyright Geograph/Lewis Clarke Image caption The swimmer was found off the Mumbles coast

A missing swimmer has died after coastguards found him in the sea.

Coastguards called South Wales Police after the man was found off the Mumbles coast, near the Marriott Hotel, at 21:15 BST on Saturday.

The Welsh Ambulance Service also attended with two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance.

The man was taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea, where he was confirmed dead. South Wales Police have informed his next of kin.