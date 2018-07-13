Emmys 2018: The Americans actor Matthew Rhys nominated
Welsh actor and director Matthew Rhys has received his third consecutive Emmy nomination, for outstanding lead in a drama series.
The 43-year-old, from Cardiff, has been nominated for his role as Philip Jennings in Cold War television show The Americans.
The Emmys will be held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on 17 September.
The Americans, a spy drama shown on FX, came to an end in May after 75 episodes.