Image copyright Google Image caption Poundworld in Llanelli is one of a number of stores to close later in July

Four more Poundworld stores in Wales are to close with 51 jobs being lost, administrators for the collapsed discount retailer have said.

The Cardiff, Llanelli, Llantrisant and Merthyr Tydfil stores will shut by 22 July. The Carmarthen branch is closing on 15 July with nine jobs lost.

In total, 105 shops are closing across the UK, with more than 1,200 jobs axed.

Deloitte has been trying to find a buyer for Poundworld since it went into administration on 11 June.

The latest closures bring the number of stores down to 230 across the UK.