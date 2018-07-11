Met Office issues thunderstorm and heavy shower warning
- 11 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Heavy thundery showers have been forecast across Wales, threatening an abrupt end to the UK heatwave.
A Met Office yellow "be aware" warning is in force between 11:00 BST and 20:00 on Friday.
Officials say there is a risk of flooding with some short term loss of power due to lightning strikes possible.
The poor weather could bring travel disruption and difficult driving conditions.