Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Queues were tailing back six miles on the M4 eastbound carriageway

Four people have been taken to hospital after a caravan overturned in a crash involving several vehicles on the M4.

They were injured on the eastbound carriageway at junction 24 at Coldra at about 11:50 BST, which caused tailbacks of six miles after the M4 was closed.

Paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene before those hurt were taken to hospital for treatment.

A further crash between a van and car was reported between junction 47 and 48 at Penllergaer at about 15:10.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic accident involving a two vehicles and a caravan on the M4 eastbound near junction 24, at Coldra, Newport.

"Three patients were taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport and one patient was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff."

Vehicles have been using the exit and entry slip roads to avoid the crash near junction 24.

The M4 westbound near Swansea was also closed following the crash at Penllergaer, with diversions in put in place for motorists.

Image caption Vehicles were queuing on the M4 motorway near Newport after the crash