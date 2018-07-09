Crews tackle mountain fire at Holyhead's Mynydd Twr
- 9 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters have spent the night tackling a large mountain fire at Anglesey.
Four crews were sent to the Mynydd Twr mountain in Holyhead, at about 21:30 BST on Sunday.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze had been continuing to spread but was not thought to be near homes.
Meanwhile elsewhere in Wales, crews have been tackling another grass fire at Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire.