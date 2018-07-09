Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage of the fire at Holyhead's Mynydd Twr courtesy of @Jipseeparanorml

Firefighters have spent the night tackling a large mountain fire at Anglesey.

Four crews were sent to the Mynydd Twr mountain in Holyhead, at about 21:30 BST on Sunday.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze had been continuing to spread but was not thought to be near homes.

Meanwhile elsewhere in Wales, crews have been tackling another grass fire at Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire.