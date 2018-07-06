Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The one-year research project was funded by the Home Office

Vulnerable boys who have been sexually exploited are missing out on help because professionals do not recognise them as victims, a charity has said.

Barnardo's in Wales and the south west of England said behaviour that triggers concern that girls are at risk can be dismissed as "boys being boys".

The charity voiced concerns after spending six months interviewing male survivors of child sexual exploitation.

It now hopes to offer training for professionals.

Speaking at the launch of the BOYS2 research findings in Cardiff, Barnardo's Cymru Director Sarah Crawley said: "We need to change our perspective of boys.

'Change the lens'

"They are victims of abuse, victims who will continue to feel the effects of that abuse in their lives."

Ms Crawley said boys are often thought of as "initiators of sexual behaviour".

She added: "We need to change the lens with which we view our practices and this research is just the first step."

The one-year research project was funded by the Home Office, and 17 boys and young men with an average age of 15 participated in the research.