Image copyright Simon Murray Image caption Crews returned to Bangor mountain overnight after the blaze reignited

Firefighters in north Wales are continuing to deal with three wildfires, one of which has been burning since Monday.

Two crews returned to a fire on Bangor mountain at 04:30 BST following reports that it had reignited.

Crews are damping down at a gorse fire in Carmel, Gwynedd, which was reported to be a mile long at its peak.

A crew from Colwyn Bay has been keeping watch overnight at a forest fire in Bethesda.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said on Tuesday the spate of wildfires had put firefighters under "tremendous pressure," prompting calls for people to put out barbecues and cigarettes properly.

The service had been called to 44 small fires and six large fires in the open since midnight on Monday.

Fires have also broken out across Wales over the past week, including Maerdy mountain in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

Officials have described the number of incidents as "unprecedented".

Kevin Roberts, senior fire safety manager at North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said on Tuesday: "In these dry conditions, fires involving grass, bracken and heather can develop extremely quickly, especially in raised winds, and fires can soon get out of control.

"So if you are out, it is more important than ever in these conditions to make sure that any smoking materials are discarded and extinguished properly.

"If you are out camping, again make sure that campfires or barbeques are fully extinguished. Better still, avoid open fires altogether in this dry period."