Image caption Some farmers are struggling to get enough water to their cows

Dairy farmers in Wales are warning that they could be fighting to survive if the summer's dry weather continues.

Many say the grass they feed their cows on effectively stopped growing weeks ago, prompting concerns about the food available to herds in the longer term.

Summer is normally used to store up extra grass supplies for the winter.

But some farmers say they are already running out of suitable grazing, with two more weeks of soaring temperatures forecast.

Image caption NFU Cymru's Gareth Richards said it was a bad summer for dairy farmers

The warm weather reached a record high of 32.6C in Porthmadog in Gwynedd at the end of June and the heatwave has continued this week.

But while many people are enjoying the hot summer, the dry, parched conditions have caused a number of wildfires around Wales and are now affecting dairy farming.

Gareth Richards, of the National Farmers' Union Cymru, said the weather could have an "unprecedented" impact on the industry.

He said: "For the majority of dairy farmers it's just a case of surviving day by day to get through, and hopefully the rains will come."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption How the 1976 heatwave affected Wales

Mr Richards said the "Beast from the East" and other bad weather at the end of winter "really knocked farms hard".

" A lot of people had to buy in extra food for their cows then. So the year got off to a bad start, and now we're into a very bad summer for dairy farmers."

Along with problems producing grass for the cows, many dairy farmers also say they are struggling to get enough water to their herds.

Some are opting to dig new boreholes or in extreme cases, pay to bring in extra water.

Aled Rees, who runs an organic dairy farm in north Pembrokeshire, said in 20 years of farming he had never experienced conditions like it.

"It's the loss of milk to start off with because in this weather the cows aren't milking as they should," he said.

Image caption Slim pickings as grazing dries up

"They've dropped around three litres of milk per head, so there's a financial cost to that because there's a loss of income.

Mr Rees estimates that it has cost him around £13,000 more in the last month because he has had to buy in additional organic feed at about £400 per tonne.

"Because we're already rationing it, we have enough grass in the fields left to last just under two weeks," he said.

"But after that it really needs to rain or I'm not sure what we're going to do."