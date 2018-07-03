Image caption Smoke billows from the forest in Braichmelyn

About 30 homes could be evacuated after a forest fire broke out in Gwynedd overnight.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS) was called to Braichmelyn, near Bethesda, just after 03:10 BST and 50 firefighters are tackling the blaze.

Crews are also fighting a mile-long mountain fire about 20 miles away at Mynydd Cilgwyn in Carmel, where 15 properties were evacuated on Monday.

Rest centres have been set up in both areas for residents affected.

There have not been any reports of casualties at either location.

Police have closed some roads around Braichmelyn, but Geraint Hughes from NWFRS said the Braichmelyn fire was high above nearby homes.

He said: "We are making them aware of the risk and make sure they prepare themselves [for evacuation]".

The area affected is dense and the fire is said to have started among pine trees.

Image copyright Lisa Jones Image caption Crews are also battling a gorse fire at Carmel, Gwynedd

Crews have been at fires in Talsarnau, Rhiw, Llanycil and Bangor Mountain in Gwynedd and Newborough Forest, Anglesey.

The service urged people to "take responsibility for their own actions" by using barbecues safely, extinguishing cigarettes properly, avoiding burning garden waste and keeping mirrors out of sunlight.

Mr Hughes added that the fires are "putting pressure on the service" and "resources were being stretched".