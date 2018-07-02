Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Hannah Morris, 28, admitted attempted murder after stabbing a van driver three times

A homeless woman who stabbed a van driver because she wanted to go to prison has been jailed.

Hannah Morris attacked Florian Achimescu after he had tried to help her in Maindee Parade, Newport at 04:00 GMT on 20 February.

The 28-year-old, who has a personality disorder, told police: "I'll keep killing people until I go to prison."

At Newport Crown Court, she admitted attempted murder and was given a life sentence with a minimum five-year term.

Judge Neil Bidder said Morris posed a "significant risk" to the public and he had "no alternative" but to impose a life sentence.

He told her: "There is a risk of you killing someone in the future unless your personality disorder is effectively dealt with."

Image copyright Google Image caption Maindee Parade, where the attack was carried out, is about a mile from Newport city centre

The court was told that father-of-two Mr Achimescu saw Morris approach his van and he opened a door because he thought she needed help.

However, she then produced a "substantial" chef's knife, which had been hidden inside her clothing, before stabbing Mr Achimescu three times, the court heard.

After being arrested, Morris asked police: "How long would I get in prison if I murdered someone?"

In a victim impact statement, Mr Achimescu said the attack had affected his family and friends as well as himself.

"I decided to grow a beard to hide my scars as they are upsetting to look at and a constant reminder of what happened to me," he added.

"I've lived in the area for two years and previously felt safe, but now I'm worried for my wife and two young children."

Defending, Harry Baker said Morris had no previous convictions, but had been diagnosed with a personality disorder.