Image copyright The Valleys Image caption The giant portrait of NHS founder Aneurin 'Nye' Bevan, in Trefil.

A huge portrait of NHS founder, Aneurin "Nye" Bevan, has been unveiled on a Welsh mountainside to celebrate 70 years of the service.

Britain's Got Talent finalist Nathan Wyburn created the 12m sq piece of art on Trefil moorland, three miles (5km) north of Bevan's home town, Tredegar.

The portrait is made from soil and white stone dust from a local quarry.

It marks the end of the Bevan Festival 2018 events in Tredegar in honour of his life.

The NHS founder used to walk on the moorland off Trefil Road.

Bevan's upbringing in the town and work with the Tredegar Workingmen's Medical Aid Society helped to inspire his vision for the NHS.

Image caption Valleys born artist Nathan Wyburn says he is extremely proud of the work

"Not only is it a fantastic tribute to one of the nation's most loved institutions and its extraordinary staff who support and care for us day in, day out, but it's also a celebration of where I'm from - Bevan's home and the place where the NHS all began".

"I can't think of a more fitting location for the piece," said Mr Wyburn.

"The Valleys has so much to offer, from its rich heritage to the beautiful, green landscapes.

"The people are all so friendly and it's such a refreshing change from the city."

Image copyright Benjamin Wright Image caption From above, Mr Wyburn's work stands out among the landscape

Mr Wyburn's artwork is also part of the Love The Valleys campaign, which celebrates the area's heritage and culture.

Councillor Alyson Tippings, of Blaenau Gwent Council, described the portrait as "magnificent".

"We're immensely proud of Nye and all that he accomplished.

"The NHS remains a cherished institution for the country just as Tredegar's Nye, our Nye, will forever be Wales's greatest hero.

"This celebrates 70 years of the most wonderful gift to our nation, which stemmed from our home and continues to help those who need it most," she said.