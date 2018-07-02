Image caption Cwm Rheidol mountainside has been left scorched

Firefighters have returned to the scene of a wildfire in Ceredigion after smoke was spotted.

Crews took a water tank to the scene of the blaze near the Cwm Rheidol reservoir on Monday morning.

A helicopter was brought in to drop water on the mountainside over the weekend alongside Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews.

The wildfire has been burning on and off since Tuesday and is one of three across Wales in the past week.

Image copyright South Wales Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Firefighters tackling the blaze at Maerdy mountain

Over the weekend, a large wildfire which broke out in Rhondda Cynon Taff on Friday was put out.

The blaze on Maerdy mountain reignited on Saturday afternoon, despite being put out at about 05:30 BST on Saturday.

A helicopter was brought in to drop water on the fire, which covered about six hectares (14.8 acres) of the mountainside, alongside South Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews.

Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning, but no action was needed.

Image copyright Emma-Louise O'Shea Image caption Smoke from the fire on Maerdy mountain billowed into the air

Meanwhile, in Maesteg, Bridgend county, a fire on Garth Hill caused 92 people to call the fire service at about 22:45 on Friday.

The blaze, on six hectares (14.8 acres) of scrub and gorse, was out by 04:30 on Saturday.

A grass fire on Pembrey Mountain in Carmarthenshire, which started on Friday, was also put out in the early hours of Saturday morning.