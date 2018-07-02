Image copyright PA

Prince Charles has started his annual visit to Wales by stopping at the Second Severn Crossing, which has been named after him.

It is now called the Prince of Wales Bridge, despite criticisms following the name change announcement earlier this year.

It is to honour Prince Charles being given the title 60 years ago, and his turning 70 this year.

Monday's change was marked with a ceremony attended by the prince.

The original Severn Bridge will not be renamed.

The Prince and Duchess of Cornwall are spending the week in Wales and will join celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS and 150 years of the Heart of Wales rail line.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall speak to workers at the bridge's toll booths

They form part of 20 engagements lined up for the week.

Later on Monday, the royal couple will attend a reception at the Celtic Manor to celebrate business links between Wales and England, along with meeting volunteers of the Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations in Tintern, Monmouthshire.

There will also be visits during the week to Llandaff Cathedral and a garden party at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan in Ebbw Vale, as part of the NHS celebrations.

The couple will celebrate Wales' heritage in Builth Wells and visit towns and villages around the country including Crickhowell in Ceredigion and Llanududno, Conwy county.

A music and drama evening is also due to be hosted at their house near Llandovery, Carmarthenshire.