Thunderstorms expected in Wales after heatwave
- 30 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Thunderstorms have been forecast across south Wales after a week of sweltering temperatures.
A yellow "be aware" warning for the storms has been issued by the Met Office from 06:00 BST to 22:00 on Sunday.
It has warned there could also be periods of torrential rain, hail and lightning.
There is a also a risk of power outages and flash flooding in some areas, the Met Office said.