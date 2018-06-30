Image copyright Emma-Louise O'Shea Image caption Smoke from the fire on Maerdy mountain billowed into the air and could be seen from afar

Helicopters have been brought in to help firefighters tackle two large wildfires.

Crews are trying to put out a large blaze on Maerdy mountain, in Rhondda Cynon Taff, which started on Friday.

A helicopter has been brought in to drop water on the blaze, which was still alight on Saturday morning, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

One was also brought in to help firefighters bring a fire under control at Cwm Rheidol, Ceredigion.

Image copyright Phillip Moseley Image caption The fire at Cwm Rheidol reignited on Friday

The fire there had reignited on Friday after crews were first called on Tuesday.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was put out at about 05:30 BST on Saturday, but that two crews remained there to monitor hotspots.

Kelly George, who lives near Maerdy mountain, said the fire was "burning the side of the mountain all night".

"There was a lot of smoke all evening we could smell it all night in bed with the windows closed," she said.

"I can't see any flames from where I am now but there's a lot of smoke coming from the top side of the mountain now.

"The firemen on the ground came off of the side of the mountain at around 9am. The helicopter is filling up at Maerdy Reservoir and is back and forth dousing the fire with its big bucket."

Image copyright Peter A Tully Image caption Smoke could be seen billowing over trees in Pembrey

Meanwhile, in Maesteg, in Bridgend county, a fire on Garth Hill caused 92 people to call the fire service at about 22:45 on Friday.

The blaze on 15 acres of scrub and gorse, was out by 04:30 the following morning.

A grass fire on Pembrey Mountain in Carmarthenhire, which started on Friday, was also put out overnight.