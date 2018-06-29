Image copyright Getty Images Image caption New dawn for Port Talbot's steelworks?

Port Talbot's steelworks is now owned by Europe's second largest steel firm after metals giants Tata ThyssenKrupp announced they will merge.

Negotiations, which came after Tata changed its mind about selling up altogether, had been ongoing for more than a year.

The deal will mean Tata UK plants are merged into a pan-European venture with annual sales of about £13bn.

Unions say they want guarantees about jobs and investment.

"The joint venture with Tata Steel is an important milestone for the transformation of Thyssenkrupp to an industrials and service group and will lead to a significant improvement of the financial figures of Thyssenkrupp," the group said in a statement.

The deal marks another change of ownership for Britain's steel industry, which once led the world, but has shrunk rapidly in the face of cheaper international competition.

Most of the industry was nationalised after World War Two, then re-privatised in 1988 as the British Steel Corporation.

It became Corus after a merger with a Dutch rival, Koninklijke Hoogovens, in 1999, and was bought by India's Tata Steel in 2006.

However, in 2016 Tata announced it wanted to sell off its entire British operations - before optioning for a merger deal.

Almost 7,000 people are employed by Tata in Wales, including more than 4,000 in Port Talbot - which is the largest steelworks in the UK.

Analysis: Brian Meechan, BBC Wales Business Correspondent

It was only last month that the unions at Tata warned they were still "unconvinced" about the company's merger with Thyssenkrupp.

So what changed their minds?

In short, they came up with a list of demands - and Tata has met many of them.

The repair of blast furnace number five at Port Talbot has long been called for by the unions as a sign of Tata's commitment to the UK's biggest steelworks.

That work could make it operational until 2026 and beyond, which might give workers some security after years of turbulence and uncertainty.

The commitment to avoid compulsory redundancies and to invest in the business has clearly been enough to get the unions on board.

Tata, Thyssenkrupp and the unions all accept that the merger will mean a company that's in better shape to prosper in a world that's producing far more steel than it needs every year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Steel has been made on the site of the plant near Margam since 1901

Unions hope the deal will bring an end to the uncertainty for workers.

Tony Brady, National Officer for Unite, said: "We will be seeking guarantees over jobs and investment.

"The UK plants desperately require a level playing field through investment and commitment to the long term future of steel making at Port Talbot."

Roy Rickhuss, General Secretary of steelworkers' union Community, said: "Steelworkers have had a tough few years and have done their bit for the industry.

"It is important that government and business do their bit too and deliver the investment necessary to allow UK steelmaking to grow and compete in post-Brexit Britain."

And Ross Murdoch, National Officer for GMB, said steelworkers needed more assurances over job security given the "difficult and uncertain times" they had faced.