Image copyright Antony Dixon / Geograph Image caption The road has since reopened to traffic

Firefighters had to cut a motorist out of a vehicle after a collision on the Rhigos mountain road.

The driver was taken to hospital following the head-on crash on the A4061.

Another casualty managed to get out of their vehicle after the accident, which happened just before 05:30 BST, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

The road reopened to traffic at about 07:00.