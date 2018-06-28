Image caption Veteran soap opera director Terry Dyddgen Jones died after a short illness

Welsh TV director Terry Dyddgen Jones has died aged 67, it has been confirmed.

He directed more than 200 episodes of soap opera on the likes of Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks.

Originally from Carmarthenshire, Mr Dyddgen Jones was also known in Wales for directing Parch, Byw Celwydd and as senior producer on Pobol y Cwm.

He died in Velindre Hospital in Cardiff on Wednesday evening following a short illness.

More recently, he was responsible for directing part of the Rev's series on S4C.

In tribute to him the author of the series, Dr Fflur Dafydd, said he was "a notable director who contributed so much to the television of Wales and the UK".

'Terrible loss'

"He was privileged to be part of the family [at] Parch for the last two years," Dr Dafydd said.

"A very keen character. Thinking about his family and friends in their terrible loss."

Before starting his soap opera career, Mr Dyddgen Jones was an in-vision continuity announcer for HTV, now known as ITV Wales and West, before going on to become a senior figure in production of Welsh language drama for the station.

He first stepped onto the cobbles of Coronation Street in 1997, and continued to work on the ITV show for 17 years.

In that time, he also directed scenes in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Heartbeat, and Hollyoaks.

Earlier this year, it was announced he would be crowned with the green uniform at the Cardiff National Eisteddfod 2018.