Image caption City Road was closed for just over an hour while crews tackled the blaze

A blaze at a hair and beauty salon forced the closure of a main road near the centre of Cardiff in the morning rush hour.

Firefighters were called to Sultans on City Road just before 08:30 BST after the blaze broke out.

The road was temporarily shut while the fire was brought under control, but has now reopened.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reported injuries and the fire was out before 09:45.

Cardiff Bus said the road closure meant its number eight and nine services had to be temporarily diverted via Richmond Road.