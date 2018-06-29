Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Shocking footage of attacks and aggression at Welsh hospitals

Police are called to at least one violent incident against NHS staff each day on average, figures have suggested.

Statistics from four health boards showed officers were called 521 times in 2017/18 and 2,719 times since 2013.

One nurse said she struggled to pass a street in Newport where she was attacked by a patient's husband on a home visit.

She spoke out as a bill to double the sentence for assaults on emergency workers is expected to pass on Friday.

In total, there were more than 7,900 incidents of physical or verbal assault against Welsh NHS staff in the year to March - suggesting on any given day, 20 workers face abuse.

Jane Carroll, a senior Royal College of Nursing (RCN) officer, who was attacked while out on a home visit said calling the police was not taken lightly.

"He was circling me and shouting at me and as I opened the door two hands came very hard on my back. I fell over and took the skin off my knees," she said.

"I sat in my car and cried for a little while but realised I couldn't stay there because I felt vulnerable."

The man was later found guilty of assault.

'Sad sign of the times'

"When you go into your shift you don't expect to have to deal with the police," she added.

"It's not appropriate to have that disruption, but to do what you have to do, sometimes you have to call on them."

On Friday, a private members bill launched by Rhondda Labour MP Chris Bryant is expected to be passed in the Lords, having passed a major hurdle by getting the backing of the UK government.

If passed, and brought into law later this year, it would see the maximum prison sentence for a common assault double from six months to one year, if the victim is a firefighter, police officer, search and rescue volunteer, or NHS worker.

It would will also apply to prison officers, and to anyone who is attacked while assisting an emergency worker.

Image caption Chris Bryant said attacks on emergency workers were an attack on "all of us"

Ms Carroll said she often has to support RCN members who have experienced violence on the job.

"I think it's a sad a sign of the times that we need a bill from Chris Bryant to address this behaviour," she added.

"We also have to realise the impact this has on the relationship between health workers and the patient. It's not good."

Last week the Welsh Ambulance Service said it was considering giving body cameras to paramedics after a spike in ambulance staff being attacked.

And Home Office data indicates police forces in Wales reported 950 assaults on officers in 2016/17, while latest figures from Wales' three fire services indicate firefighters were attacked almost 145 in the last five years.