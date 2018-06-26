Image copyright TLP Image caption The Hendry review said the lagoon would make a "strong contribution" to energy supplies

The UK government's decision not to back the world's first tidal power lagoon could have been made 18 months ago, according to man who led an independent review into the plans.

Charles Hendry backed the £1.3bn Swansea Bay project in his government-commissioned review of January 2017.

Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark said on Monday it was not value for money, but developers reject this.

Tidal Lagoon Power (TLP) has requested a meeting with UK government ministers.

The UK government's decision not back the project has been slammed by local politicians and community leaders with First Minister Carwyn Jones calling it a "crushing blow" for Wales.

Mr Hendry said he was disappointed with the UK government's decision although it had said "that they're keen to look at other tidal technologies and that at least is positive".

"But they have therefore also taken 18 months which they could have almost said 'no' to it on day one," he added.

The scheme off Swansea Bay had £200m backing from the Welsh government.

But the UK government said it would not pay TLP the fee it wanted for energy, although it said a revised offer made it cheaper.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch Tidal Lagoon Power's video of how the turbines would work

TLP claimed no talks have taken place for two years at a UK level while its supporters have vowed to do what they can to make it a reality.

Chairman Keith Clarke said: "There has been no negotiation and it is not unreasonable to expect that government will now be willing to meet and discuss its position on Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon in some detail. We have already requested that meeting."

TLP claimed the Swansea project would provide power to 155,000 properties in Wales and would be cheaper than nuclear power.

The developers had previously asked for a 90-year contract with the UK government with an average strike price - a guaranteed price for the electricity generated - of £89.90 per megawatt hour.

The new nuclear power station at Hinkley Point C in Somerset was given a strike price of £92.50/MWh for 35 years.

The review by former energy minister Mr Hendry said Swansea should be used as a test of the technology, before allowing other developers to bid to construct further schemes as part of a competitive tendering process.

Image copyright TLP Image caption Artist's impression of a section of the tidal lagoon

David Clubb, a director at RenewableUK Cymru, the trade body for all renewable energy, has also criticised the rejection.

"It's clear that the ability to meet carbon targets is going to be very difficult to meet if this is the signal sent to the renewable energy market," he said.

Mr Clark told the Commons on Monday that although the Swansea Bay proposal "has not demonstrated that it could be value for money does not mean that its potential is not recognised".