Temperatures to hit 27°C in Wales

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lots of people will be heading to the beach

The hot weather is set to continue in Wales this week, with temperatures hitting 27°C (80F) in some parts.

Temperatures could continue to rise towards the end of the week as high pressure currently centred to the west of Ireland brings fine, sunny and warm weather to Wales.

BBC Wales forecaster Derek Brockway tweeted the "heat wave" was likely to last until early July.

Not everyone will enjoy the weather as pollen levels are "very high."

Monday is expected to bring sunshine, with a maximum temperature of 27°C (80F).

Sea breezes will keep coastal areas a little cooler into Tuesday and Thursday, but the weather will remain fine, as night time temperatures also start to rise.