Image copyright Google Image caption The bank says the Cardiff site will still retain about 250 posts

Barclays Bank says it is moving just over 200 jobs out of Cardiff to Northamptonshire and India.

The posts are being lost at its merchant services and technical operations in the Pentwyn area of the city.

The centre at Cadarn House hosts bank card services. The bank said about 250 posts would be retained at the site.

The union Unite described it as another "devastating blow" to Wales' financial sector.

The bank said it had taken the decision following a review of operations in Cardiff, and a wish to bring together teams "currently separated by different locations".

"We are focused on finding alternative employment options for all affected staff elsewhere within the Barclays Group," said Mike Britton, managing director of Barclays Partner Finance.

"We are being open and transparent by sharing this proposal with our colleagues at the earliest possible opportunity and are committed to supporting them throughout the process."

'Devastating news'

But union leaders have reacted angrily to the announcement on Tuesday.

"This is devastating news for our members who work at the Pentwyn site. Many highly experienced and skilled staff face losing their jobs with little prospect of redeployment within the bank," said Andrea Jones, Unite Wales' regional officer.

She added: "Unite is demanding that the bank think again and revisit these damaging and ill-conceived plans."

WHERE ARE THE JOBS GOING?

Merchant Services Operations:

171 roles from Merchant Services Operations move from Cardiff to Northampton

13 posts from the department will move to Noida, Uttar Pradesh, northern India

50 jobs from the section will stay in Cardiff

Merchant Services Technology:

11 roles are being cut in Cardiff completely

Three posts will move to Northampton

Five jobs will be transferred to Prune, Maharashtra, western India

The Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has responded by stating that moving jobs out of Cardiff was "obviously disappointing".

He said his staff are in touch with Barclays "to see what help we can offer".