Sacked Welsh Labour minister Carl Sargeant had been taking anti-depressants at the time he was found dead, a pre-inquest hearing was told.

The 49-year-old Alyn and Deeside AM was found dead at his home in Connah's Quay, Flintshire, in November 2017.

Four days before he was sacked from the Welsh Government amid allegations he "touched or groped" a number of women.

The hearing was told First Minister Carwyn Jones must have been fully aware of his personal issues at the time.

The provisional cause of death was hanging, a previous inquest heard.

On Friday Ruthin's Coroner's Court was told the first minister did not believe the former communities secretary was suffering from a mental health condition or other vulnerability when he was sacked from the cabinet.

Mr Jones was not present but was legally represented at the hearing as he is being treated as an interested party.

The hearing was told by the solicitor representing Mr Sargeant's family that Mr Jones must have been fully aware of his personal issues as they had been friends for 16 years.

The coroner for north Wales east and central John Gittins is hearing arguments as to whether the inquest should be broader in scope and examine the wider circumstances around Mr Sargeant's death.