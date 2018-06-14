Image copyright Chris Bell Image caption Traffic was brought to a standstill following the one-car crash

A second person has died following a crash on the M4.

The 31-year-old male driver was flown to hospital on Tuesday following the accident between junction 37 for Porthcawl, Bridgend, and junction 38 for Margam, Neath Port Talbot.

A 28-year-old woman died at the scene of the one car crash, which closed the motorway for seven hours.

South Wales Police said the injured man died at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales on Wednesday night.