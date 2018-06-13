Image caption Residents have been told to keep their windows and door shut

Police have closed two roads in Pontypridd following a large fire in an industrial unit.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a single-storey building near Pentrebach Road at around 19:00 BST.

Thick black smoke has been seen billowing into the air and eyewitnesses have reported hearing an explosion.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but nearby residents have been advised to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.

Image caption Plumes of black smoke can be seen across the Pontypridd area

Head of joint fire control Jennie Griffiths said the fire involved a number of vehicles in the unit and number of cylinders.

She tweeted that there was was "significant structural damage to building".

Four fire engines and three water bowsers are currently at the scene.