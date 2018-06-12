Image copyright Chris Bell Image caption Traffic on the M4 westbound near Bridgend

The M4 has been closed for more than five hours after a crash, causing five-mile tailbacks.

The accident happened on the westbound carriageway between junction 37 for Porthcawl, Bridgend, and junction 38 for Margam, Neath Port Talbot.

South Wales Police said it was reported at about 15:00 BST and the road was closed 30 minutes later, but no more details have been released.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Image copyright Samantha Oakes Image caption Police said there was "significant queuing traffic on the westbound carriageway"

A police spokesman said: "There is significant queuing traffic on the westbound carriageway and all alternative routes are also extremely busy."