Image caption Neil Jones played on hits such as Bend Me, Shape Me and Gin House Blues

Tributes have been paid to former Amen Corner guitarist Neil Jones, who has died aged 70.

Jones played with the seven-piece group from their formation in Cardiff in 1966.

Amen Corner went on to release four top 10 singles, which included (If Paradise Is) Half as Nice, a UK number one for two weeks in 1969.

He later became a photographer, including for music magazines such as NME.

Image caption Amen Corner (L-R) : Allan Jones, Mike Smith, Dennis Byron, Neil Jones, Blue Weaver, Clive Taylor and Andy Fairweather Low

His Amen Corner bandmate and brother-in-law Andy Fairweather Low posted a tribute to him on Facebook.

"R.I.P. Neil Jones, guitar player with Amen Corner who has just passed away," he wrote.

"He was a founding member of the band who all remained firm friends to this day. He will be much missed by his family, his friends and his fans. Amen."

In 1966, the band were joined onstage by Jimi Hendrix at The Speakeasy Club in London.

Hendrix shared the stage with Amen Corner again at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens in November 1967 - joined that night by Pink Floyd, The Move and The Nice - and they also toured together.

The band also appeared on Top of The Pops a number of times before splitting in 1970.