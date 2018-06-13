Image copyright iStock

Nearly 200 unpaid carers had to give up their jobs to look after loved ones last year, a charity has said.

Carers Wales found the figure amounted to just under half of the people it surveyed.

It has called on organisations to be more supportive of the needs of carers in the workplace.

The call comes as it launches a new scheme offering advice to employers about how to support the 181,135 working carers in Wales.

Called the Wales Hub of Employers for Carers, it has been funded by Welsh Government.

"Carers find it extremely stressful having to work and care at the same time," said Claire Morgan, director of Carers Wales.

"That can lead to anxiety and depression so we really want to encourage employers to be sympathetic to the carers in their workforce.

"The sorts of things they can do is encourage people to take flexible working, to encourage their line managers to be sympathetic to the needs of carers and also encourage carers within their workforce to speak to each other and support each other."

Image caption Claire Morgan said if employers were more flexible, they could keep experienced staff who might otherwise leave

Helen Walbey, managing director of Recycle Scooters in Aberdare, employs three people and said it could be easier for small businesses to be more flexible and carer-friendly.

"There are reasonable adjustments to ensure staff can continue to be in work - for example, staff can start later and take a shorter lunch break or finish later," she said.

"Small business owners don't have a lot of time though - so they need simple, easy to understand information about the best way to support carers.

"They don't have time to wade through a huge sea of information."

Huw Irranca-Davies, minister for children, older people and social care, said he would encourage all organisations to become members of the hub which will give expert guidance and legal advice on setting up carer-friendly employment policies.