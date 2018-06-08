Wales

Welsh Water makes £40m investment pledge

  • 8 June 2018
Welsh Water bottles being filled with water at a festival Image copyright Welsh Water
Image caption The not-for-profit water firm is reinvesting cash back into its network

Welsh Water Dŵr Cymru says it will spend an extra £40m on water and waste services over the next year.

The not-for-profit water company said the cash is in addition to a record £430m in capital investment in the past 12 months.

Publishing preliminary annual results, it recorded an annual operating loss of £15m - down from £99m previously.

The firm supplies 1.4 million homes in Wales, parts of Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Wirral and Cheshire.

Welsh Water Chief Executive Chris Jones said: "The extra investment we are announcing today, spanning support for low-income households to investment in the resilience of high quality drinking water, is all geared towards earning the trust of our customers, every day."

The investments will see:

  • £7m to help reduce the risk of flooding in the west of Cardiff and Cardiff Bay.
  • £5m improving water network reliability, especially in Rhondda Cynon Taff and Anglesey.
  • £9m to adapt dams to meet the challenges of climate change.
  • £6m to reduce the risk of a major water supply loss in Hereford.
  • £7m to help fund support for low-earners to meet their bills.

The company said annual results showed "a strong overall operational performance in the last year", with average customer bills below the rate of inflation.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites