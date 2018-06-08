Welsh Water makes £40m investment pledge
Welsh Water Dŵr Cymru says it will spend an extra £40m on water and waste services over the next year.
The not-for-profit water company said the cash is in addition to a record £430m in capital investment in the past 12 months.
Publishing preliminary annual results, it recorded an annual operating loss of £15m - down from £99m previously.
The firm supplies 1.4 million homes in Wales, parts of Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Wirral and Cheshire.
Welsh Water Chief Executive Chris Jones said: "The extra investment we are announcing today, spanning support for low-income households to investment in the resilience of high quality drinking water, is all geared towards earning the trust of our customers, every day."
The investments will see:
- £7m to help reduce the risk of flooding in the west of Cardiff and Cardiff Bay.
- £5m improving water network reliability, especially in Rhondda Cynon Taff and Anglesey.
- £9m to adapt dams to meet the challenges of climate change.
- £6m to reduce the risk of a major water supply loss in Hereford.
- £7m to help fund support for low-earners to meet their bills.
The company said annual results showed "a strong overall operational performance in the last year", with average customer bills below the rate of inflation.