Image copyright Karen Kenworthy Image caption The castle near Abergele was built in the early 19th century

A derelict 19th century castle near Abergele, Conwy, has been sold to an unknown buyer.

Gwrych Castle was due to be auctioned off in Manchester later, but its listing was withdrawn on the eve of the sale.

The castle had a £600,000 guide price in its listing, but Pugh Auctions said the owners had accepted an offer for the property.

Sellers Edwards Property Management bought the castle in 2010.

Planning permission was given in 2013 for its conversion into a £25m luxury hotel and spa.

The Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust has previously appealed for public support to buy the property and surrounding land.

The trust already has a lease on a part of the site, as does environmental agency National Resources Wales.

The castle was built in the early 19th century by Lloyd Hesketh Bamford-Hesketh, as a memorial to his mother's ancestors, the Lloyds of Gwrych.