Image caption The House of Fraser Howells store in Cardiff has had a presence since the 1860s

Department store chain House of Fraser is to close its Cardiff and Cwmbran stores as part of plans to shut 31 of its 59 shops.

The retailer has put a rescue deal forward and needs the approval of 75% of its creditors to go ahead.

The Cardiff store has been in existence since 1869 when it opened and was one of the landmark shopping destinations in the city centre.

Nearly 440 people are employed across both stores.

If overall closure plan is approved, 2,000 House of Fraser jobs will go, along with 4,000 brand and concession roles.

The stores scheduled for closure, which include its flagship London Oxford Street store, will stay open until early 2019.

Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph

Such a closure in Cardiff would lead to the loss of an iconic venue in the city centre with 342 jobs affected.

The store, originally known as Howells, drew shoppers from far and wide.

It was originally opened in 1865 by James Howell who ran a drapery shop.

The business was a success, and in August 1867 Howell moved to larger premises at 13 St Mary Street, adding new departments for carpets, furnishings, millinery goods and funeral services.

Image caption A sign on the door of the Cardiff store on Thursday

The business continued to expand and by 1892, the shop had grown to 36,800 square feet and traded under the name James Howell & Co.

In the 1890s, Mr Howell bought more premises in Wharton Street and in Charles Street, Cardiff, and by 1905 employed over 400 staff.

When he died in 1909, the ownership of the store passed to his 11 children, with the company becoming James Howell & Co Ltd.

It was bought by the House of Fraser group in 1972 and re-branded as House of Fraser in 2010.

The House of Fraser stores identified for closure:

Shopper David Wainwright, 62, from Cardiff, said: "I'm shocked actually... it's part of Cardiff isn't it."

Jo Stevens, Labour MP for Cardiff Central, said said the store had been an "institution for decades".

She added: "I will be supporting affected constituents currently working at House of Fraser and want to ensure that the future of the flagship city centre building is properly safeguarded."

Image caption A House of Fraser store in Cwmbran has been present since the 1960s

The Cwmbran store, which has 96 staff, was a David Evans department store which has had a presence in the town since 1964 - before the Welsh firm was sold to House of Fraser in 1977.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said he spoke to the chairman of House of Fraser earlier this week and "agreed to work closely together to ensure the best possible outcome for workers in Wales affected by this decision".

The closures of both Cardiff and Cwmbran would bring an end to House of Fraser's presence in Wales after Swansea's David Evans store shut a number of years ago.

House of Fraser began with one shop in the centre of Glasgow almost 170 years ago.

It became a retail empire with more than 100 department stores, including iconic luxury store Harrods in 1959.

However in recent years, the company has struggled resulting in the proposed closures.

A House of Fraser spokesman said: "All staff members employed directly by the company or its concessions have been notified and will be supported throughout this process."