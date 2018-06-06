Two people have been taken to hospital - one by helicopter - after a two-car crash which has closed a main road.

The A5 between Corwen in Denbighshire and Betws-y-Coed in Conwy has been shut in both directions since the crash near Glasfryn at 09:30 BST on Wednesday.

One person was airlifted to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent while another is being treated in Rhyl after the crash between Cerrigydrudion and Pentrefoelas.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as North Wales Police investigates.