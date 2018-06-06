Image copyright Getty Images

Plans to tackle poor air quality in Wales need to be stronger according to campaigners.

The Welsh Government is consulting on proposals after admitting in the High Court it had failed to meet EU air pollution targets.

But clean air campaigners say they are disappointed with the response so far.

The Environment Minister Hannah Blythyn says she is "absolutely committed" to meeting a July deadline for finalising the first steps towards the targets.

The Welsh Government promised to have plans in place to tackle air pollution by 31 July after conceding in a High Court case brought by campaigner group ClientEarth that it had failed to meet EU targets.

The consultations on introducing both Clean Air Zones and 50mph speed limits on stretches of five roads where levels of nitrogen dioxide are above legal limits close on 19 June.

But ClientEarth says it is "disappointed" with what it has seen so far.

That concern is echoed by the director of Friends of the Earth Cymru, Haf Elgar.

She is calling for both a "clearer message" and a "much greater sense of urgency" from ministers.

"We believe the proposals from the Welsh government can be stronger," Ms Elgar told BBC Radio Wales' Eye on Wales programme.

"It doesn't make clear that there needs to be Clean Air Zones across Wales. We need to consult on how they operate rather than should they happen in the first place."

She wants a "much greater sense of urgency" from the Welsh government and a "clearer message" to local authorities.

Environment Minister Hannah Blythyn says the government is determined to meet the commitments it has made in court and that further action - including a Clean Air Plan for Wales - will follow later in the year.

"It's not just about achieving compliance, it's not just about the court proceedings.

"This is a priority because it is the right thing to do - it's important for the health of our communities," she said.

"The Welsh government and officials are working with stakeholders and with local authorities to make sure that we don't just meet that deadline but ultimately we want for Wales to be seen as a clean air country."

If that ambition is to be realised it is likely that Cardiff will lead the way.

The county council is currently conducting its own consultation on a transport and clean air green paper that includes a Clean Air Zone, which could ban the most polluting vehicles or levy a charge on them.

Change 'inevitable'

Caro Wild, Cardiff's cabinet member for transport and strategic planning, says the consultation is all about initiating a conversation with the city's residents and that while nothing is yet set in stone, major change is "inevitable".

"We've got a feasibility study that's looking at all the different traffic flows and at what other measures could be put in place that would ensure that we have clean air by the date set out by the government," he said.

"At the same time they're also going to look at how those measures are likely to sit next to a charging Clean Air Zone of some description.

"I wouldn't say it is inevitable. Some major change, I would say, is inevitable - as I think anyone that drives or walks or cycles around the city realises."

Eye on Wales is on BBC Radio Wales, 18.30 Wednesday 6 June.