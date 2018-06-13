Your Pictures in Wales: 6 - 12 June 2018
A selection of your pictures from across Wales.
Les Morgan
Les Morgan snapped this scenic shot as he strolled along the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.
Susan Hampshire
Susan Hampshire captured this stunning sunset at Martin's Haven, Pembrokeshire
Helen Ormsher
Helen Ormsher from Bala took this lovely image of a ladybird on a bluebell flower.
Tim Scanlan
Sunrise at Capel Curig looking towards Moel Siabod with Snowdon in the background, courtesy of Tim Scanlan.
Ashley Williams
Ashley Williams' tropical scene looks more like the Med but it is actually the view towards Mumbles Lighthouse.
Clayton Greenman
A tranquil spot... Clayton Greenman from Garndiffaith, Pontypool, took this picture while visiting Cenarth Falls in Pembrokeshire
Hazeelin Hassan
Out of this world: Hazeelin Hassan shares a view of the unusual landscape of Parys Mountain in Anglesey.
Anthony Matthews
Anthony Matthews captured this beautiful image at Southerndown in the Vale of Glamorgan
Clare Harding-Lyle
A boat sailing at Borth Wen on Anglesey, captured by Clare Harding-Lyle
Alan Lodge
Alan Lodge took this shot from the side of Pen yr Ole Wen towards Tryfan in the Ogwen valley
Katie Banks
Katie Banks had this view of Three Cliffs bay from her campsite on Gower
Matt O'Leary
A swan and her cygnets on the Neath Canal