Your Pictures in Wales: 6 - 12 June 2018

  • 13 June 2018

A selection of your pictures from across Wales.

  • A bridge over the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal Les Morgan

    Les Morgan snapped this scenic shot as he strolled along the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Susan Hampshire captured this stunning sunset at Martin's Haven, Pembrokeshire Susan Hampshire

    Susan Hampshire captured this stunning sunset at Martin's Haven, Pembrokeshire

  • Ladybird on a bluebell Helen Ormsher

    Helen Ormsher from Bala took this lovely image of a ladybird on a bluebell flower.

  • Sunrise at Capel Curig looking towards Moel Siabod with Snowdon in the background Tim Scanlan

    Sunrise at Capel Curig looking towards Moel Siabod with Snowdon in the background, courtesy of Tim Scanlan.

  • Tropical scene looks more like the Med but it is actually the view towards Mumbles Lighthouse Ashley Williams

    Ashley Williams' tropical scene looks more like the Med but it is actually the view towards Mumbles Lighthouse.

  • Cenarth Falls in Pembrokeshire Clayton Greenman

    A tranquil spot... Clayton Greenman from Garndiffaith, Pontypool, took this picture while visiting Cenarth Falls in Pembrokeshire

  • Hazeelin Hassan shares a view of the Mars-type landscape of Parys Mountain in Anglesey Hazeelin Hassan

    Out of this world: Hazeelin Hassan shares a view of the unusual landscape of Parys Mountain in Anglesey.

  • Anthony Matthews captured this beautiful image at Southerndown in the Vale of Glamorgan Anthony Matthews

    Anthony Matthews captured this beautiful image at Southerndown in the Vale of Glamorgan

  • A boat sailing at Borth Wen on Anglesey, captured by Clare Harding-Lyle Clare Harding-Lyle

    A boat sailing at Borth Wen on Anglesey, captured by Clare Harding-Lyle

  • Alan Lodge took this shot from the side of Pen yr Ole Wen towards Tryfan in the Ogwen valley Alan Lodge

    Alan Lodge took this shot from the side of Pen yr Ole Wen towards Tryfan in the Ogwen valley

  • Katie Banks had this view of Three Cliffs bay from her campsite on Gower Katie Banks

    Katie Banks had this view of Three Cliffs bay from her campsite on Gower

  • A swan and her cygnets on the Neath Canal Matt O'Leary

    A swan and her cygnets on the Neath Canal

