Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Judith Garrett was struck and received fatal injuries

A mountain bike race competitor has recalled hitting a spectator who later died of her injuries.

Judith Garrett, 29, was struck at the downhill event in Llangollen in August 2014.

Andrew Cody, 32, told Mold Crown Court his front wheel skidded and he could not regain control.

The organiser of the race, a marshal and the British Cycling Federation are being prosecuted over health and safety laws by Denbighshire County Council.

Event organiser Michael Marsden is on trial accused of failing to conduct the event in such a way that people were not exposed to risk.

Kevin Duckworth, a race marshal, of Accrington, Lancashire, is accused of failing to carry out his health and safety duties.

Image caption Michael Marsden denies failing to conduct the event in such a way that people were not exposed to risk

The British Cycling Federation is accused of failing in its undertaking to supervise the event and sanction the risk assessment.

The defendants deny all the charges.

Image caption Race marshal Kevin Duckworth denies failing to carry out his health and safety duties

Mr Cody, a mechanical engineer, said he had just landed a jump in the Borderline Downhill Series race when the incident happened.

He said he remembered calling for help and trying to give help himself.

When asked about the organisation of the event, he said it appeared to be "good".

The court heard Miss Garrett had been propelled backwards into a tree, which the prosecution said was "completely avoidable" on the part of the defendants.

Despite immediate medical attention from an off-duty paramedic at the scene and treatment at a specialist trauma unit, Miss Garrett from Prudhoe, Northumberland, later died.

The trial continues.