Image copyright Carers UK Image caption Helena Herklots is currently chief executive of Carers UK

The new Older People's Commissioner for Wales is to be charity boss Helena Herklots.

Ms Herklots is the current chief executive of the charity Carers UK.

"I am looking forward to working with older people across Wales in this vital role to protect and champion older people's rights," she said.

She succeeds Sarah Rochira in the £90,000-a-year post and will serve for four years from August.

Ms Herklots started her career working with older people and their families in day centres and care homes.

She is a previous head of policy at Age Concern England and joined Carers UK as chief executive in 2012.

Ms Herklots becomes the third person to take the role, which was set up in 2008 to serve as a voice and champion for older people.

She has more than 30 years' experience of supporting and working with older people and was awarded a CBE in 2017.

The Minister for Children, Older People and Social Care, Huw Irranca-Davies said he was looking forward to working with the new commissioner.

The deputy Older People's Commissioner, Kelly Davies, also welcomed the appointment.

"Helena brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience, along with a fresh perspective on how the issues that affect the lives of older people in Wales can and should be addressed."

She also paid tribute to her predecessor.

"I would also like to thank Sarah for everything she has done on behalf of older people as commissioner during the past six years to change policy and practice, hold public bodies to account and ensure that the huge contribution that older people make to our lives in so many ways is recognised," she said.

"Sarah's hard work has made a real and meaningful difference to the lives of older people across Wales and we wish her all the very best for the future."