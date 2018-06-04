Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Richard Foxhall of Horizon says Anglesey has the experience to deal with nuclear power

A new nuclear power station on Anglesey will be financially backed by the UK government, the BBC understands.

Business Secretary Greg Clark is expected to tell MPs of a funding deal for the proposed Wylfa Newydd plant on Monday.

Reports say ministers will make a direct investment in the project alongside the Japanese government and developers Horizon Nuclear Power.

The original Wylfa power plant shut down in 2015.

It is hoped work on its successor could begin in 2020.

Justin Bowden, national officer of the GMB union, told the Press Association: "The go-ahead on a new, publicly funded power station at Wylfa, and the accompanying creation of thousands of new jobs and apprenticeships, means a huge boost to the economy and reliable electricity to millions of homes.

"If we are to address the reality of climate change - whilst keeping our country's lights turned on, our homes heated and our economy working - then we have to face up to the fact that we need a mix of energy which combines renewable sources, like wind and solar, with the reliable base load electricity capacity that comes from zero carbon nuclear and lower carbon gas."

A guaranteed price for the electricity generated at the power station is expected to be around £15 per megawatt hour less than the £92.50 so-called strike price awarded to EDF for the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station being built in Somerset.

Last month a Japanese news agency report claimed that UK taxpayers could own a 33% share of the project.