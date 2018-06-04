Wales

New Wales rail franchise - the timetable to 2024

  • 4 June 2018
How the new trains will look Image copyright KeolisAmey
Image caption How the new trains will look

The new Wales rail franchise will be up and running in October, promising a "groundbreaking transformation of transport across the country".

But how quickly will things change?

2018

  • More capacity on the Valley lines and refurbished diesel trains
  • All stations will be deep-cleaned
  • New services between Liverpool and Chester and additional Sunday services between Wrexham and Bidston

2019

  • First new ticket machines at stations, a new app and website and smartcard
  • Refurbished trains for the North Wales Metro, including extra seats and power sockets
  • Pacer trains completely phased out and 12 class 170 trains introduced
  • New train assembly starts at factory in Newport
Image copyright TfW
Image caption How the main rail network looks

2020

  • Start of new fare initiatives, including for 12 to 18-year-olds
  • Keolis UK moves UK headquarters to Wales, booking app for passengers who need assistance launched and 22 customer ambassadors will work across the network
  • New station will open at Bow Street in Aberystwyth in March
  • Pay-as-you-go scheme launched for South Wales Metro (rolling out further in 2021)

2021

  • South Wales Metro's new service from Ebbw Vale to Newport
  • First of the 148 new trains start being rolled out
  • Free wi-fi for trains and stations, promising "seamless" internet
Image copyright KeolisAmey
Image caption The new 'train-tram'

2022

  • Introduction of Metro vehicles. By May, four an hour will serve Aberdare and Merthyr followed by Treherbert by December
  • New station opens at Crwys Road in Cardiff
  • Seven extra services from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth, 16 more Cardiff to Cheltenham and two on the Heart of Wales line
  • Passengers will be able to board on the same level as the train across Cardiff and the Valley lines
  • A new Liverpool to Cardiff service via Wrexham General and Shrewsbury
Image copyright TfW
Image caption A map of how the South Wales Metro will look - and the numbers of trains per hour

2023

  • More Sunday services introduced
  • Metro services come to Cardiff City line. The Loudon Square and The Flourish stations open in Cardiff Bay, offering first on-street trams in Cardiff for 70 years
  • New tri-mode (diesel/battery/electric) trains to operate from Coryton, Rhymney to Barry Island and Penarth to Bridgend via Cardiff

2024

  • Treherbert, Aberdare, Merthyr and Rhymney services increase to two per hour on Sundays
  • First class introduced on Swansea to Manchester service
  • A target of 100% by 2025 for secure station accreditation

