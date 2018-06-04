Image copyright KeolisAmey Image caption How the new trains will look

The new Wales rail franchise will be up and running in October, promising a "groundbreaking transformation of transport across the country".

But how quickly will things change?

2018

More capacity on the Valley lines and refurbished diesel trains

All stations will be deep-cleaned

New services between Liverpool and Chester and additional Sunday services between Wrexham and Bidston

2019

First new ticket machines at stations, a new app and website and smartcard

Refurbished trains for the North Wales Metro, including extra seats and power sockets

Pacer trains completely phased out and 12 class 170 trains introduced

New train assembly starts at factory in Newport

Image copyright TfW Image caption How the main rail network looks

2020

Start of new fare initiatives, including for 12 to 18-year-olds

Keolis UK moves UK headquarters to Wales, booking app for passengers who need assistance launched and 22 customer ambassadors will work across the network

New station will open at Bow Street in Aberystwyth in March

Pay-as-you-go scheme launched for South Wales Metro (rolling out further in 2021)

2021

South Wales Metro's new service from Ebbw Vale to Newport

First of the 148 new trains start being rolled out

Free wi-fi for trains and stations, promising "seamless" internet

Image copyright KeolisAmey Image caption The new 'train-tram'

2022

Introduction of Metro vehicles. By May, four an hour will serve Aberdare and Merthyr followed by Treherbert by December

New station opens at Crwys Road in Cardiff

Seven extra services from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth, 16 more Cardiff to Cheltenham and two on the Heart of Wales line

Passengers will be able to board on the same level as the train across Cardiff and the Valley lines

A new Liverpool to Cardiff service via Wrexham General and Shrewsbury

Image copyright TfW Image caption A map of how the South Wales Metro will look - and the numbers of trains per hour

2023

More Sunday services introduced

Metro services come to Cardiff City line. The Loudon Square and The Flourish stations open in Cardiff Bay, offering first on-street trams in Cardiff for 70 years

New tri-mode (diesel/battery/electric) trains to operate from Coryton, Rhymney to Barry Island and Penarth to Bridgend via Cardiff

2024