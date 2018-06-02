A man has been charged with murder after a 28-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in the neck.

Ioan Campeanu was arrested after Andra Hilitanu was found dead at a house in Neasden Lane, Brent, north-west London, in the early hours of Friday.

The 43-year-old, of Neasden Lane, has been remanded in custody to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Formal identification has yet to take place but police believe the victim to be Ms Hilitanu.

A post-mortem gave a provisional cause of death as a stab wound to the neck.

The victim's family have been informed, Scotland Yard said.