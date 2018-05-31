Image copyright Met Office Image caption The weather warning covers all of Wales, with an amber "be prepared" warning for mid and south Wales

Torrential rain has been forecast for Wales, prompting the Met Office to issue an amber "be prepared" warning.

Officials say flooding of homes and businesses could "happen quickly" as a band of rain sweeps in from the south west.

As well as the rain, lightning, hail and strong winds are also predicted.

A Met Office spokesman said: "There is the potential for 30-40 mm of rain to fall in an hour and perhaps as much as 60-80 mm in 2-3 hours."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'Thundery showers could cause flooding'

The amber warning covers all of south and mid Wales and will be in place from 16:00 BST to 06:00 on Friday.

A yellow "be aware" warning is in place across the country and is expected to last until 09:00 on Friday morning.