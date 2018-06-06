Your Pictures: 30 May-5 June
A selection of your pictures from across Wales
Gareth Bryn Davies
Sunset over Moel Unben looking towards Llanfair Talhaiarn, near Abergele, Conwy county, courtesy of Gareth Bryn Davies.
Dewi Alun
Racing past: Alun Dewi caught up with these competitors as they sped around Castle Point during the Aberystwyth Cycling Festival.
Gareth Mon Jones
Red rainbow in imposing sky over Anglesey captured by Gareth Mon Jones.
Mandy Llewellyn
This adorable puffin was caught sneaking up on Mandy Llewellyn on Skomer Island in Pembrokeshire.
Francis McClave
Enjoying the warm weather: Francis McClave captured these people cooling off in Criccieth, Gwynedd.
Rachel Bevan
Buttercups reflect the sunshine back at Rachel Bevan in Llanerchaeron, Ceredigion.
Sarah Shaw
Sarah Shaw took this peaceful picture while paddle boarding on Llyn Tegid in Bala.
Ann Woosnam
Feeding time: These hungry Starlings were pictured by Ann Woosnam in Risca, Caerphilly county
Wendy Stephens Llandybie
Just around the river bend: Wendy Stephens of Llandybie took this photo of a stunning view during a day out at Rhandirmwyn Dam near Llandovery
Natasha K. Horvath
Natasha Horvath took this photo of a falcon at Cardiff Castle
Megan Kay
Searching for a pot of gold: Sixteen year old Megan Kay captured this rainbow amid stormy skies in Rhoslan, near Criccieth
Carol Lynes
This moment of tranquillity was captured by Carole Lynes at Llyn Padarn, Llanberis.