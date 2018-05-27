Image copyright Janey Liz/Met Office

Heavy rain and flooding could affect most of Wales on Monday as the country faces a bank holiday washout.

A Met Office yellow 'be aware' warning has covered Wales since Saturday and is in force until 06:00 BST on Monday.

Another warning has been added for between 13:00 BST and 20:00 on Monday and the Met Office has warned of travel disruption and poor driving conditions.

It could affect people attending the Hay Festival and an around the world yacht race festival in Cardiff Bay.

Bala in Gwynedd was the second wettest place in the UK on Sunday with 52.7mm of rain falling with Lake Vyrnwy fourth with 46.2mm falling in 24 hours.

Flash flooding closed part of the Victoria Memorial Hospital in Welshpool on Sunday while the town centre was also under water after torrential rain.

The main B4276 road through Llwydcoed in Rhondda Cynon Taff was shut after it was blocked by a fallen tree, which also brought down power lines.